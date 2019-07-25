Obituary: Bernard R. Sherwill Sr., 90

Bernard R. Sherwill Sr., 90, of Southington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Southington Care Center.

He was the husband of Jane (Stollar) Sherwill, and were married for 61 years. Bernie was born on June 2, 1929 in Waterbury and was the son of the late John and Eleanor (Synott) Sherwill.

Bernie was a graduate of Leavenworth High School and Bryant College. He was a US army veteran serving during the Korean War. He had been employed by the State of CT for 35 years, retiring from there as Director of Fraud Prevention.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his five children Lynne Mary Muratore and her husband Peter of Milford, Bernard R. Sherwill Jr. and Josephine Iorio of Bethel, Robert Sherwill and wife Amy of Southington, Paul Sherwill and wife Shelley of Wallingford and Barbara Perkowski [i]and her husband Michael of Southington. Bernie is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Katherine and Evan Muratore, Jane, Andrew and Emily Sherwill, Christopher and Sarah Sherwill, Alyssa and Jennifer Sherwill and Lauren and Amanda Perkowski . He is also survived by his nephew Clarence Rameikas and his wife Peggy.

Bernie’s family would like to thank his team at Southington Care Center for their efforts and support along with Dr. Bogdanski.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 9:30 am at St. Dominic Church 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Visitation was Tuesday, July 23, from 4-6 pm, at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial with military honors will follow in the State Veterans Cemetery on Bow Lane in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernie’s memory to Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489 or The Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489.

For directions and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.