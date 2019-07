The Southington youth summer theater play couldn’t have come at a better time. With outside temperatures approaching 100 degrees, the production of seventh and eighth graders offered locals an escape from the heat with this summer’s rendition of Disney’s “Frozen JR.” On July 19 and 20, footlights actors danced and sang for theater goers at Kennedy Middle School. A dancing snowman in July? We loved it.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI