Sports listings for the July 26 edition

NOW thru JULY 31

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION. 10 a.m. shotgun start on Friday, Aug. 16 at Southington Country Club. Cost is $125 per person ($20 for dinner only), includes driving range, coffee, donuts, lunch, beer on the course, social hour, and awards buffet dinner at the Elks lodge. Contest prizes include 2019 Buick hole-in-one contest. Sponsorships are available. Contact Jodie Derwin (860) 518-9041.

JULY 13-AUG. 4

SOUTHINGTON

NUTMEG STATE GAMES: Registration is now open for the 31st Annual ShopRite Nutmeg State Games. The games will be held July 13-August 4 and will be hosted by the City of New Britain for the 10th consecutive year. Information on 21 sport offerings can be found at www.nutmegstategames.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 5

SOUTHINGTON

AMERICAN LEGION FAMILY GOLF TOURNAMENT. 9:30 a.m. shotgun start at Hawk’s Landing CC. Cost is $135, includes a steak dinner at American Legion Post 72, 66 Main St. Cost is $35 for dinner only. Call Norm at (860) 877-6633, Sue at (860) 877-1064, or visit tickets.kiltonicpost72.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 19

OTHER

FRANCISCAN GOLF CLASSIC. Monday, Aug. 19 at Tunxis Country Club, Farmington. Cost is $180, includes lunch on the course, an outdoor dinner, and four chances to win with a hole in one. Benefits the counseling and educational programs of the Franciscan Life Center. Sponsorship opportunities available. Call (203) 237-8084 or visit flcenter.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES. Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

SHS TURF CONTESTS. Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES. Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for regular season boys/girls volleyball, football (with the exception of Thanksgiving), boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and any night games (5 p.m. or later) on the turf. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

