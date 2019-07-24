Southington Recreation Department listings for the July 26 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation. Registration is first come, first served.
NOW thru JULY 26
SOUTHINGTON
YOGA IN THE WATER REGISTRATION. Program runs Sundays, July 28 to Aug. 25, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at the Recreation Park pool, 25 Maxwell Noble Dr., Plantsville. Open to Southington residents, aged 16 and up. Cost is $40 per person. Classes are low impact and appropriate for all skill levels, including beginners. More at southington.org/WaterYoga.
NOW thru JULY 29
SOUTHINGTON
YOUTH BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday to Thursday, Aug. 5-8, 9 a.m. to noon, at Recreation Park. Elevation Volleyball Acadamy will lead a beach volleyball camp for children ages 7-14. Cost is $145 per child. More at southington.org/VolleyballCamp.
S.T.E.A.M. CAMPS REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday-Frieday, Aug. 5-9, 9 a.m. to noon (ages 5-6) or 1 to 4 p.m. (ages 7-9), at the Southington Police Dept. education room, 69 Lazy Ln., Southington. Open to Southington children, ages 5-9. Students will create projects using LEGO materials. Cost is $130 per child ($140 for non-resident children). All materials provided. More at southington.org/STEAM.
JULY 29-AUG. 8
SOUTHINGTON
DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION IV). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.
NOW thru AUG. 23
SOUTHINGTON
YOUTH FIELD HOCKEY PROGRAM REGISTRATION. Program runs Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 26 to Oct. 7 (grades 3-5) or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 27 to Oct. 3 (grades 6-9), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Panthorn Park, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Cost is $65 per child. Students must bring their own equipment. More at southington.org/FieldHockey.
ONGOING
SOUTHINGTON
MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.
July
- July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)
August
- Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)
- Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)
- Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)
- Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)
September
- Sept. 4, Soul Sound Revue (Ali’s Nursery; TD Bank)
- Sept. 11, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)
JUNE 26-AUG. 14
SOUTHINGTON
KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. 6 p.m. (first act) and 7 p.m. (second act) at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. All ages welcome. More at southington.org/KES.
July
- July 31, Tony Susi; Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus
August
- Aug. 7, Dancin’ With Hoops; The Amazing Andy
- Aug. 14, Rich Rothstein; Miss Ruth & Mr. Jim
BUS TRIPS
For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/ BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.
August
- Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.
September
- Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.
October
- Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.
- Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.
November
- Nov. 9, Boston Christmas Festival, $81.
- Nov. 28, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $77.