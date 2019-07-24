Seniors’ listings for the July 26 edition

MONDAY, AUG. 5

SOUTHINGTON

UNRAVEL THE MYSTERIES OF MEDICARE. 11 a.m. to noon. “Medicare 101.” Learn about Medicare Advantage plans; Medicare Supplement plans; prescription drug plans; when to enroll; and how to choose Medicare plan. Free. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. RSVP. (860) 276-1020.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tour the senior living community with retirement counselor The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656, southingtonorchards.org.

MULBERRY GARDENS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tour the assisted living facility and adult day care community. Light refreshments. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.