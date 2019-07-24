Police blotter for the July 26 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations between Tuesday, July 9 and Sunday, July 14:

Tuesday, July 9

Jennifer Nazario, 35, of 33 Treat Rd., Wethersfield, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jeremy Andino, 24, of 57 Union St., Bristol, was charged with interfering with an officer, criminal impersonation, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle under suspension, misuse of marker plates, improper number of tail lights, and operator giving a false name.

James Zaczkowski, 61, of 339 Buckland St., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Wednesday, July 10

Janice Terrell, 40, of 174 Ashley St., Hartford, was charged with two counts of second degree forgery, two counts of third degree identity theft and two counts of sixth degree larceny.

Brittney Jehnings, 23, of 55 Mountain View Rd., was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and traveling too fast.

Friday, July 12

Michael Sweetman, 35, of 283 Flanders Rd., Southington, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under suspension.

Eric Bailey, 26, of 29 Park Hill St., Bristol, was charged with failure to obey a traffic signal and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Saturday, July 13

Cheryl Moran, 50, of 92 Southshire Dr., Southington, was charged with providing a false statement, two counts of second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and first degree unlawful restraint.

Christopher Crehan, 30, of 40 Wilbur St., Plantsville, was charged with third degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, second degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, second degree breach of peace, possession of narcotics and possession of controlled substance.

Sunday, July 14

Jon Bourret, 51, of 52 Coach Rd., Glastonbury, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Monday, July 15

Andrew Chambers, 34, of 146 West St., Bristol, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Tuesday, July 16

Dajuan Crudup, 35, of 526 Norton Parkway, New Haven, was charged with third degree forgery and fourth degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Ryan Garry, 25, of 84 Beecher St., Southington, was charged with interfering with an officer and two counts of assault on an officer.

Wednesday, July 17