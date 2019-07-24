Performance listings for the July 26 edition

AUG. 16-18

SOUTHINGTON

HARRY CHAPIN’S COTTON PATCH GOSPEL. Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m. Steeple Players present the musical by Tom Key and Russell Treyz based on the book “The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John” by Clarence Jordan. $10 ($5 for children 12 and under) on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is a free will offering. First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. fccsouthington.org/steeple-players.

NOW thru AUG. 10

OTHER

‘VIRTUAL DEVOTION’ PRODUCTION. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. Matinee, Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20. hitw.org.