Music listings for the July 26 edition

FRIDAY, JULY 26

OTHER

DARIK AND THE FUNBAGS. 9:30 p.m. Shea’s, 103 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

BRISTOL

MUSIC ON THE FARM. 1 to 6 p.m. Doors open at noon. Third annual, featuring musical performances by The Jon Bates Band, Cold Chocolate, Jeff Pitchell with Michael Allman and Texas Flood, and Ray Bator. Beer provided by Firefly Hollow Brewing, wine provided by Thirsty Owl Wine Company.$30. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

NORTON PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Norton Park in Plainville. Free concerts. For more info, visit the recreation department page at plainvillect.com.

July

July 30, Old Tyme Fiddlers

August

Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. (rescheduled date), Kenn Morr Band.

Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. (rescheduled date), Simply Swing.

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

July

July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)

Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)

Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)

Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September

Sept. 4, Soul Sound Revue (Ali’s Nursery; TD Bank)

Sept. 11, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)

SOUTHINGTON CARE CENTER SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. Tuesdays or Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Bring chairs.

August

Tuesday, Aug. 20, Kevin Scarpati

September