Miscellaneous listings for the July 26 edition

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

BRISTOL

RODD’S RESTAURANT ANNIVERSARY. 5 to 7 p.m. Celebrate the 31st anniversary of Rodd’s Restaurant and the second anniversary of Rodd’s On the Go with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Rodd’s Restaurant, 854 Farmington Ave., Bristol. Register. centralctchambers.org.

BOOKS AND BAGELS. 10:30 a.m. Book reviews, bagels, refreshments. Free. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790.

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

BRISTOL

OUTDOORS BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL. 8 to 10 a.m. Blueberry pancake breakfast. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., vendor fair with blueberry treats, pie slices, cobbler, sundaes, grilled hot dogs, and more. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Rain or shine. Vendor fee is $20. Bring your own table. hfostbork@aol.com. (860) 584-0529.

MONDAY, AUG. 5

BRISTOL

28TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Registration 10:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m., to noon in pavilion. Also features ladies only nine-hole tournament. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. Register. centralctchambers.org.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

BRISTOL

‘CAN YOU FORGIVE ME?’ 1 p.m. Film starring Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, and Dolly Wells. Rated R. Free. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

AUG. 12-16

SOUTHINGTON

SOCCA SUMMER SMORGASBORD. Different art project and art medium each day of the week-long workshop. Register for the whole week or choose individual days. SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington. Register. southingtonarts.org.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

PLAINVILLE

FOXWOODS CASINO TRIP. Leave Our Lady of Mercy, 19 South Canal St., Plainville at 8 a.m. Leave casino, 4 p.m. Promo package included. $25. (860) 747-1732.

AUG. 23-25

OTHER

DREAM RIDE EXPERIENCE.. Benefits Special Olympics and the Hometown Foundation. Weekend of activities, entertainment, and cars and motorcycles. Farmington Polo Club, 152 Town Farm Rd., Farmington DreamRide.org.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

OTHER

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979 REUNION. 6 to 11 p.m. Westbrook Elks Lodge, 142 Seaside Ave, Westbrook. $50. 40yrSHS79@gmail.com or tickets at payit2.com/event/104281

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

BRISTOL

WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $111. Deadline is Aug. 8. (860) 585-1020.

NOW thru AUG. 31

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE THROUGH THE YEARS. Mondays, 9 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Exhibit features maps, photographs, and artifacts from different eras of Plainville’s 150 year history. Plainville Historical Center, 29 Pierce St, Plainville. (860) 747-6577 or plvhistorical@gmail.com

NOW thru AUG. 31

SOUTHINGTON

THE GALLERY AT THE ORCHARDS. Dolores “Dee” Krampitz of Plainville will exhibit her acrylic paintings in the upstairs community room at the Orchards at 43 Hobart St., Southington.

NOW thru SEPT. 1

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1954 REUNION. The Class of 1954 is looking for contacts or information about the following classmates: Alphonse Jankowski, Jerome Getman, James McDonald, John Campachiro, Joan Edele. Contact Kay or Gene Meccariello at (860) 628-7535 or gmc@cox.net.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

BRISTOL

SEPT. 11 MEMORIAL & MUSEUM IN NYC TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch included. Cost is $119. Deadline is Aug. 15. (860) 585-1020.

UNITED WAY OF WEST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd. $225 per golfer includes lunch, snacks on the course, dinner, and awards. Sponsorships and tee box signs available, contact Judi Ann Lausier, jalausier@uwwestcentralct.org.

CENTRAL CT CHAMBERS BUSINESS AFTER HOURS. 5 to 7 p.m., Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Rd., Farmington. Register. centralctchambers.org.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. 138th reunion dinner. Speakers, many of whom are public officials, put aside political difference to celebrate the club. Noon, social hour with beer and wine cash bar. Ride carousel noon to 1 p.m. Dinner to follow, politicos will be guest speakers. Fundraiser for New England Carousel Museum. Lake Compounce, 185 Enterprise Dr., Bristol. $55. Tickets available at New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org/crocodileclub. (860) 585-5411.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 38TH ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. 11 a.m., to 8 p.m. Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. (860) 747-6867, info@plainvillechamber.com, plainvillechamber.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

BRISTOL

BIG E TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $55. Deadline Aug. 28. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

ARC OF SOUTHINGTON CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOW. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, vendors, music, raffles and family fun. Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

BRISTOL

NYC BROADWAY SHOW TRIP. Lunch included. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $249. Deadline Sept. 4. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

BRISTOL

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE JOB AND CAREER FAIR. 9 a.m., to noon, and 2 to 6 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. (860) 594-4718. centralctchambers.org.

OCT. 4 -6 AND 11-13

SOUTHINGTON

INDOOR ARTISAN SHOWCASE DURING THE APPLE HARVEST FESTIVAL. Showcasing artists from around the state at SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington. Become a vendor by contacting SoCCAevents2011@gmail.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 7

SOUTHINGTON

ROBERT J. BUTLER MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC. The Farms Country Club, 180 Cheshire Rd., Wallingford.

SEPT. 30-OCT. 6

BRISTOL

NEW ENGLAND TOUR WITH TRAINS ACROSS MA, NH, VT AND ME. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $2,319. Deadline Sept. 2. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE IN BRATTLEBORO TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $119. Deadline Sept. 19. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

BRISTOL

THOMASTON, CONN. TRAIN RIDE TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $109. Deadline Sept., 24. (860) 585-1020,

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 REUNION. Noon to 4 p.m. Manor Inn Restaurant, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale. Contact: Pat Tarfano at (860) 628-0069 or patpye1041@gmail.com

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

BRISTOL

OCTOBERFEST AT THE LOG CABIN IN HOLYOKE, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $106. Deadline Oct. 1. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

BRISTOL

A SPELLBINDING DAY IN SALEM, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $128. Deadline Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

BRISTOL

UNITED WAY OF WEST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT WINE TASTING. Sample wines, beers, and spirits from various distributors just in time for pre-holiday ordering. Food stations, music, and raffles available. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. (860)582-9559.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO GLEN CAMPBELL AND JOHN DENVER IN NEW JERSEY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $115. Deadline Oct. 17. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

‘AN AMERICAN IN PARIS’ AT WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER, NY. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $110. Deadline Oct. 24. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2009 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. Hawks Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP by Nov. 22. shsclassof09.ezevent.com

NOW thru JULY 27

SOUTHINGTON

JOHN ATASHIAN’S ‘FACES OF SOUTHINGTON.’ Art exhibit at SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington. Open to public during business hours.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON DRIVE-IN. Saturdays through Oct. 26, 6 p.m. gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($12 per carload). Non-resident carloads coast $18. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. Food and ice cream trucks are on site. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

August

Aug. 3, “Ice Age” (Mill Foundation)

Aug. 10, “Lady and the Tramp” (Southington Valley Midget Football)

Aug. 17, “Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope” (Southington Travel Football)

Aug. 24, “Tangled” (STEPS)

Aug. 31, “Ferdinand” (Southington Land Trust)

September

Sept. 7, “Captain Marvel” (Bread for Life)

October

Oct. 26, “Halloween Festival” (Lions Club/SoCCA)

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following Saturdays, weather-permitting: July 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sept. 7, 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 7, 21. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581