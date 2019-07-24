Kids’ listings for the July 26 edition

SATURDAY, JULY 27

PLAINVILLE

GOOD NEWS SPECTACULAR. Presented by Plainville Faith Bible Church and CEF. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Who is Jesus.” Bible lessons, music, crafts, snacks, competition with prizes for winners. Lunch. Free. Faith Bible Church, 168 Unionville Ave., Plainville. Register. (860) 747-5209.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

BRISTOL

‘OVER THE MOON.’ 2 p.m. Presented by Animal Embassy. Spectacled owl or Indian Peahen, red-eyed tree frog, red foot tortoise, more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. RSVP. (860) 584-7787 ext. 3.

FAMILY FUN NIGHT. 6:30 p.m. Team Trivia. Free. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

AUG. 5-9

PLAINVILLE

BIBLE CAMP. Monday to Friday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Church of the Bible, 160 West Main St., Plainville. Ages. 4-12. Free. (860) 747-1691. Cobplainville.org.

AUG. 5-9

OTHER

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL. Presented by Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. “ROAR: Life is Wild, God is Good.” Children learn God’s goodness and celebrate their faith. Children travel through field-tested rotations that reinforce relevant Bible points and immerse participants in a new adventure. The Lyceum Event Center, 181 Main St., Terryville. Register. (860) 283-5817, joanne-dre@stmkp.org

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

BRISTOL

FABULOUS FROGS. 1 to 2 p.m., Meet a variety of live frogs and even a toad. Learn about these amphibians, their adaptations, diet and natural environments. Free for members. Non-members, $5 per adult and $3 per child 12 and under, and seniors. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-1234 fvaughn@elcct.org.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

BRISTOL

FAMILY DAY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cambridge Park, 117 Davis Dr., Bristol.

NOW thru AUG. 13

BRISTOL

TODDLER STORYTIME. 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays. Ages 1-2. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 14

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. 1 p.m., Wednesdays. Ages 3-5. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 8

BRISTOL

NUTMEG BOOK BRUNCH. 10:30 a.m., Thursdays. Read and discuss Nutmeg Award Nominees. Copies of the books will be available for checkout. Grades 4 and up. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 16

BRISTOL

RHYTHM AND RHYME DANCE TIME. 3 p.m., Thursday. 9:30 a.m., Friday. Read a story, play instruments, dance, sing. Ages 1-5 with caregiver. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 5

BRISTOL

MONDAY MAKERS. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Make something great. Drop-in. Ages 5 and up. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru SEPT. 21

BRISTOL

MAKING MEMORIES IN BRISTOL’S MUSEUMS. Visit the American Clock and Watch Museum, Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, Bristol Historical Society, Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, and the New England Carousel Museum and have your passport stamped for a chance to win a family membership at each of Bristol’s museums (approximate value $420).

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. 6 p.m. (first act) and 7 p.m. (second act). Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. Community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Plantsville. All ages. southington.org/KES.

July

July 31, Tony Susi; Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

August