Fire report for the July 26 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, July 8 to Sunday, July 14:

Monday, July 8

12:14 p.m., 48 Hitchcock Rd., Smoke detector activation

5:29 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Good intent call, other

5:39 p.m., 20 Grove St., Public service

6:02 p.m., 96 Whitlock Ave., Power line down

8:22 p.m., 550 Darling St., HazMat release investigation

8:24 p.m., 75 Spring St., Heat from short circuit

Tuesday, July 9

12:28 a.m., 16 Whitlock Ave., Vehicle accident

10:26 a.m., 58 Knollwood Rd., Power line down

2:37 p.m., Eden Avenue, Citizen complaint

3:05 p.m., 14 Brookside Dr., HazMat release investigation

3:59 p.m., Marion Avenue & De Fashion Street, Vehicle accident

4:39 p.m., 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

5:02 p.m., 69 Lazy Ln., Oil or other combustible liquid

5:28 p.m., 20 Grove St., Public service

6:07 p.m., Town Line Road & Birch Street, HazMat release investigation

6:34 p.m., 49 DePaolo Dr., Brush or brush-and-grass mix fire

9:32 p.m., Welch Road & Mount Vernon Road, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, July 10

9:47 a.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation

12:00 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation

5:22 p.m., 20 Grove St., Public service

7:10 p.m., Claudia Drive & Meriden Avenue, Good intent call, other

7:39 p.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Removal of victim(s)

9:09 p.m., 52 Bagley Rd., Electrical wiring/equipment

Thursday, July 11

8:49 a.m., 697 South End Rd., Public service assistance

10:11 a.m., 1141 Woodruff St., Arcing, shorted electrical

10:26 a.m., Mulberry Street & Old Turnpike Road, Vehicle accident

1:35 p.m., 72 River St., EMS call excluding vehicle

2:19 p.m., 72 Industrial Dr., Vehicle accident

2:49 p.m., 111 Alder Ln., Power line down

5:26 p.m., 383 West St., Medical assist (EMS)

5:42 p.m., 20 Grove St., Public service

7:34 p.m., 491 Darling St., Public service

8:05 p.m., 88 Steeple Chase Dr., Alarm system activation

8:08 p.m., 229 Malcein Dr., HazMat release investigation

8:52 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out building

Friday, July 12

10:06 a.m., Marion Avenue, High-angle rescue

10:06 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

11:36 a.m., 49 Russet Ln., Public service

12:29 p.m., 245 Berlin Ave., Public service

4:20 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Turnpike & I-691, Vehicle accident

5:32 p.m., 20 Grove St., Public service

10:39 p.m., 4 Maple Rock Rd., Carbon monoxide detector activation

11:06 p.m., 34 Wilbur St., Water problem, other

Saturday, July 13

7:52 a.m., 69 Round Hill Rd., Public service

10:20 a.m., 26 North Main St., HazMat release investigation

12:19 p.m., Frost Street, Citizen complaint

4:44 p.m., 855 Queen St., Public service

4:54 p.m., 485 Burritt St., No incident found on arrival

5:01 p.m., 1081 West St., Removal of victim(s)

7:20 p.m., 88 De Fashion St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Sunday, July 14