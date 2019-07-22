YMCA announces AHF road race logo winners

The Southington Community YMCA announced the winning designs in the t-shirt design contest for this year’s Apple Harvest Road Race, scheduled for Oct. 6. Marcelo Carmo’s design was selected for the Little Fritter Fun Run t-shirt, and Sarah Stankiewicz’s design was selected for the Apple Harvest Road Race t-shirt.

Every year the YMCA holds a t-shirt design contest where the winner’s t-shirt design will be printed on over 1200 Apple Harvest Road Race t-shirts along with other perks, such as a prize and publicity.

“This year, the competition was difficult. Many local artists submitted beautiful and unique designs,” said officials in a press release.

This year designers could submit designs for both the road race and the Little Fritter Fun Run t-shirts.

Registration for the road races is going on now. Register at the YMCA or at www.sccymca.org/apple. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available online.