Obituary: Franklin A. Crowley, 87

Franklin A. Crowley, 87, of Southington passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. He was the husband of the late Maureen (Iskra) Crowley.

Born February 24, 1932 in New Britain, he was the son of the late James and Mary (Ronketti) Crowley.

Franklin was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Air Force. He was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church and served on several of their boards. He was employed for over 40 years with the Brunalli Construction Co. until his retirement.

He is survived by his children, Michael Crowley and wife Lori of CA, Kathleen Bonomi and husband Randy of Plantsville, Kevin Crowley and wife Vanessa of Middletown, Keith Crowley and wife Patty of MA; eight grandchildren Aidan, Maiah, Tyler, Emily, Christopher, Samantha, Ryan and James; sister-in-law, Jean Raczka of Southington along with two nieces and a nephew.

Franklin’s family would like to thank the staff at the Monsignor Bojnowski Manor for all the wonderful care given to their father.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc., PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com