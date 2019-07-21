Southington woman recognized at Gaylord

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, a rehabilitation-focused healthcare system based in Wallingford, announced that Southington resident Kimberly Thompson, manager of public relations and marketing, was recently recognized by the New England Society for Healthcare Communications (NESHCo) at its annual lamplighter awards gala at Providence, R.I.

“I am incredibly proud to be part of a team that’s passionate about sharing the good news of Gaylord’s life-changing expertise for patients whose lives have been altered by devastating injury or illness,” said Thompson in a press release.

The lamplighter awards were established to showcase and honor excellence in healthcare communications and marketing throughout the New England region.

Thompson and the Gaylord Specialty Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing team received six awards, including two gold lamplighter awards, two silver lamplighter awards and two awards of excellence for projects ranging from media relations and special events to logo creation.

“The lamplighter awards are an unbelievable testament to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare’s excellence in healthcare marketing and communications,” said NESHCo president Mike O’Farrell in a press release, “and a wonderful way for them to be recognized among their peers and colleagues for the work that they do.”

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is a rehabilitation-focused, nonprofit health system located in Wallingford that provides inpatient and outpatient care for people at every point in their journey from illness or injury to maximum recovery.

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare includes three components: its hospital offers medical rehabilitation for acute illnesses, accidents, or complex medical conditions; its outpatient service offers nearly 40 programs for a wide range of conditions; and its physical therapy provides orthopedic rehabilitation for recovery from surgery or injury.