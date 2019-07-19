Wet and wild at the Southington Drive-In

What goes up must come down. Who will be the lucky target? A group of kids launch water balloons into the air at the Southington Drive-In last Saturday as they waited for the sun to go down. Each week, Eric Korp entertains children and families before the movies at the local drive-in. The water balloon game was followed by the movie, “Up,” sponsored by Sorelle d’ Italia. This Saturday (July 20), the Southington Rotary will present “Weekend at Bernie’s.” Gates open at 6 p.m. and movies start at sunset. Come early and join in the fun…but don’t forget an umbrella.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI