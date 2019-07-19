Police catch house burglar

When a neighbor witnessed a burglary in process on Saturday, July 13, calls to police led to the arrest of Christopher Crehan, 30, of Plantsville for trying to break into a home and a car on Buckland Street.

Reports from a witness walking on Main Street indicated that a male suspect left the area in a northerly direction on Buckland Street, and police located a male matching the description. The suspect was identified as Crehan.

The investigation revealed that Crehan attempedt to to push a window unit air conditioner in to gain access to the home. Further investigation revealed that he also attempted to gain entry to a vehicle that was in the driveway of another Buckland Street residence. Neither the home nor the vehicle were actually entered by the accused or damaged in the incident.

The witness was able to positively identify Crehan as the person that attempted to gain entry to the home and vehicle.

Crehan was found to be in possession of narcotic pills and heroin at the time of his arrest.

Crehan was charged with criminal attempt to commit third degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit second degree burglary, breach of peace, possession of narcotics, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on July 15.