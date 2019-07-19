Man arrested for injuring two police

On Friday, June 28, police responded to a medical call on Beecher Street, and it escalated into a fight between Ryan Garry, 25, of Southington and police. On Tuesday, July 15, Garry was arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from the incident.

On the date of the incident, responding officers found Garry rambling and not making sense. According to police, Garry took a fighting posture then charged at the officers, attempting to hit them. After a brief struggle, Garry was taken into custody.

Garry reported no injuries, but two officers suffered minor injuries.

the warrant charged Garry with two counts of assault on a police officer. He was held on a $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on July 17.