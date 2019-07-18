Obituary: Paul A. Delfino, 65

Paul A. Delfino, 65, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. He was born on August 12, 1953 in Southington, beloved son of Yolanda M. (Decrisantis) Delfino and the late Alessio T. Delfino.

Paul was a graduate of Louis S. Mills High School, Burlington (Class of 1971). He went on to work in his father’s general contracting business for several years.

Paul will be remembered most for his kind heart and storytelling. Some of his many passions were enjoying nature, astrology, music, western movies, gardening, fishing, playing cards and reading. He also enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby, the PGA Tour and rooting for the Red Sox. He was a loving son, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend and will be missed by all.

Besides his mother Yolanda, Paul is survived by his daughter Yolanda Cacollari of Bristol; sister Gale Delfino of Canton; half-brother Dennis Lyga and his wife Theresa of Berlin, nephew Scott Ferro, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

There are no calling hours and a private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, https://connecticutchildrensfoundation.org .

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit Paul’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.