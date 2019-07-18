Obituary: Laurie Ann Tallman, 54

After an epic 16-year battle with breast cancer, Laurie Ann Tallman turned in her cape for her wings on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by her beloved family.

Laurie was born in New Britain on November 17, 1964 to Marie (Roberts) Tallman of South Windsor and the late James Tallman who predeceased her in 2007. Raised in Southington, she attended local schools and graduated from Southington High School in 1982. She was proud of her military service, having served in the US Army/Army reserves from 1985 to 1993. She was stationed at Fort McClellan, AL & served with the 344th MP Co. New Haven, CT.

She worked as a Public Safety Manager at Hartford Hospital and for the State of CT Department of Corrections as a Lieutenant until her illness forced her to retire in 2008.

Laurie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, and traveling, especially when relaxing and hot tubbing on her sister trips.

In addition to her mother Marie, she leaves her son & daughter in law, William & Michelle of Bristol, her daughter Erika with whom she made her home; her sister Karen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves her cats Maggie and Stripes, who brought her much comfort.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Peter Schauer, Dr. Timothy Boyd and their teams for not only the excellent medical care but also their compassion. Your unwavering support meant more to us than words can express.

We also want to thank the staff on CB3 for their kind, compassionate support during this very difficult time.

Laurie may be remembered with contributions to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 or at www.dana-farber.org

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Laurie’s life on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Honoring her cheerful spirit, wearing bright colors is encouraged. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St, Southington. Committal services and military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com