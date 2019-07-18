Obituary: Johann ‘John’ Sonnenberg, 83

Johann “John” Sonnenberg, 83, of Southington, beloved husband of Thea Sonnenberg, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

John was born November 11, 1935, in Germany and immigrated to the US in 1956. He worked for United Technologies until his retirement.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Andre Sonnenberg; his daughter Anita Lapico (Frank); his 5 grandchildren, Shelby, Shannon, and Spencer Sonnenberg, Matthew Lapico of Albany, NY and Ryan Lapico, US Army stationed in Germany; his sister Laryssa Parker (Conrad Knapp); Sister-in-law Ruth Michaelis; sister in law Gertraud Labsch and Irmtraud Labsch (Dieter) and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private.