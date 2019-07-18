Obituary: George I. Cook Sr., 81

George I. Cook Sr., 81, of Cheshire, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Mary (Ismail) Cook.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1938 in Belfast, ME, the son of the late Isaac and Isabel (Johnson) Cook. George was a veteran of the US Army. Prior to his retirement he had worked as a tool maker for Bruce Manufacturing Co. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything.

In addition to his wife Mary he leaves his children, George I. Cook Jr. and Tanya McAfee and husband Wayne all of Gardner, ME and Adam H. Cook and wife Heather of Naugatuck, his grandchildren Holly, Lindsay, Emily, Isaac, John, Hailey and Meegan, also 2 brothers Edward H. Cook and wife Jean of Southington and Ross E. Cook and wife Carol of New Hampshire as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 22, 2019 from 1-3 pm , with military honors at 3pm. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be in Belfast, ME at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com