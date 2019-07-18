Miceli will not seek another term on the town council

Following more than a decade of service to the town of Southington, town councilor Dawn Miceli has announced she will not seek another term on the council. The announcement came from the Southington Democratic Town Committee in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

Democrats will be selecting their slate of candidates for this year’s municipal elections at their caucus on Friday, July 19, at the Southington Drive-In. An outdoor picnic will start at 5:30 p.m. with the caucus immediately following. The picnic is open to the public, but the caucus is limited to Southington’s registered Democrats.

Miceli has served five terms on the Council since 2009. Prior to that she served on the planning and zoning commission and the cable advisory board.

“I’ve been on the council for a decade, this last term in the majority. I have loved serving our community and helping to meet the needs of our residents,” Miceli said in the press release. “I’ve seen a number of projects come to fruition, and I’m heartened to have hopefully made an impact toward the betterment of our quality of life in Southington.”

During her tenure on the council, Miceli spearheaded include the revival of the Southington Drive-In, the creation of the new arts center in the historic Gura Building, Southington Community Cultural Arts, the “Act On It” anti-vandalism policy, revisions to the Southington preferred bidding ordinance, the launching of White Christmas in the Community and the lighting of linear trail with specially created ornaments, the town’s first pollinator garden, the establishment of the Town of Southington-Chamber of Commerce business forums, the resurgence of ice skating in town, and several open space events and undertakings. Currently, Miceli is working with the Rotary Club of Southington and the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain to install a new all-abilities playscape at Memorial Park.

“One of the things that I am most proud of is the fact that I always garnered private funding for most of my initiatives and projects,” Miceli.said in the press release. “I sought private donations from residents and businesses and wrote many grants for the town and several civic organizations with whom I’m involved. I never wanted to just depend on tax dollars, and I hope that’s something that the next batch of councilors will take into consideration.”

With her only child off to college in the fall, Miceli said she and her husband, parks commissioner Joe Miceli, will spend time together acclimating to being empty-nesters.

Miceli said that she will stay active in the community as a member of Southington UNICO, a trustee emeritus at SoCCA, chair of the Southington Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and more.

Southington DTC chair Bob Berkmoes thanked Miceli for her years of service in a statement. “Dawn will be missed on the Council. Dawn had had a huge impact on the quality of life in Southington and every step forward that we have made in the last decade has her fingerprints on it,” he said in the press release. “It is almost impossible to drive down any street in town without being reminded of the contributions she has made.”

Berkmoes added that the vacancy leaves big shoes to fill, but he said that she will continue to help town Democrats form “a dynamic team that will keep our community moving in the right direction.”