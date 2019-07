What do you do with that ugly stump in the front yard? Last Saturday, Jared Welcome of JareBear Chainsaw Carvings takes his chainsaw to the remains of a tree in the front yard of a home on Woodland Drive. Above, from left, the artist enjoys the finished project with homeowners Vanessa Macary, center, and Michael Macary, right. The painted sculpture depicts wolves climbing rocks through the forest to howl at the moon.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI