Southington Recreation Department listings for the July 19 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation. Registration is first come, first served.

NOW thru JULY 19

SOUTHINGTON

JUNIOR PHYSICS PROGRAM REGISTRATION. Program runs Wednesdays, July 24 to Aug. 14, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Southington Police Dept. education room, 69 Lazy Ln., Southington. Children ages 5-9 will learn about heat, magnetism, electricity, simple circuits and more. Cost is $90 ($100 for non-residents). More at southington.org/JrPhysics.

NOW thru JULY 22

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS TRACK & FIELD CAMP REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday to Friday, July 29 to Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Southington High School track, 720 Pleasant St., Southington. Open to children ages 7-12. Students will be taught standard track & field events: long distance, sprints, soft hurdles, relays, shot put, discus, and standing long-jump. Cost is $125 per child. More at southington.org/TrackCamp.

NOW thru JULY 26

SOUTHINGTON

YOGA IN THE WATER REGISTRATION. Program runs Sundays, July 28 to Aug. 25, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at the Recreation Park pool, 25 Maxwell Noble Dr., Plantsville. Open to Southington residents, aged 16 and up. Cost is $40 per person. Classes are low impact and appropriate for all skill levels, including beginners. More at southington.org/WaterYoga.

NOW thru JULY 29

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday to Thursday, Aug. 5-8, 9 a.m. to noon, at Recreation Park. Elevation Volleyball Acadamy will lead a beach volleyball camp for children ages 7-14. Cost is $145 per child. More at southington.org/VolleyballCamp.

S.T.E.A.M. CAMPS REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday-Frieday, Aug. 5-9, 9 a.m. to noon (ages 5-6) or 1 to 4 p.m. (ages 7-9), at the Southington Police Dept. education room, 69 Lazy Ln., Southington. Open to Southington children, ages 5-9. Students will create projects using LEGO materials. Cost is $130 per child ($140 for non-resident children). All materials provided. More at southington.org/STEAM.

JULY 29-AUG. 8

SOUTHINGTON

DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION IV). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.

NOW thru AUG. 23

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH FIELD HOCKEY PROGRAM REGISTRATION. Program runs Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 26 to Oct. 7 (grades 3-5) or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 27 to Oct. 3 (grades 6-9), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Panthorn Park, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Cost is $65 per child. Students must bring their own equipment. More at southington.org/FieldHockey.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

July

July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy, UNICO)

July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)

Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)

Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)

Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September

Sept. 4, Soul Sound Revue (Ali’s Nursery; TD Bank)

Sept. 11, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)

JUNE 26-AUG. 14

SOUTHINGTON

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. 6 p.m. (first act) and 7 p.m. (second act) at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. All ages welcome. More at southington.org/KES.

July

July 24, Bryson Lang & George Saterial (2-hour show)

July 31, Tony Susi; Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

August

Aug. 7, Dancin’ With Hoops; The Amazing Andy

Aug. 14, Rich Rothstein; Miss Ruth & Mr. Jim

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/ BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November