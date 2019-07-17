Police blotter for the July 19 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations between Tuesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 7:

Tuesday, July 2

Samantha Gangi, 20, of 320 Queen St., Bristol, was charged with unsafe backing, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, July 3

Jeremy Fortin, 41, of 826 Pine St., Bristol, was charged with violation of conditional discharge.

Annmarie Fearney, 29, of 182 Charles St., Meriden, was charged with failure to drive in proper lane, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, July 4

Kenneth Jones, 41, of 37 Columbus St., Seymour, was charged with risk of injury, second degree breach of peace, second degree harassment, third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment and first degree unlawful restraint.

Timothy Ribolla, 36, of 6 Carter Ln., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace and interfering with officers.

Friday, July 5

Joshua Moore, 40, of 7 Acadia St., Shelton, was charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny and first degree criminal mischief.

Saturday, July 6

Jason Santana, 43, of 1744 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

John Santana, 25, of 1744 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Justin Santana, 26, of 55 Lancaster Rd., Wethersfield, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Luis Torres, 36, of no known address, was charged with third degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

Saturday, July 7