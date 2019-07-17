Performance listings for the July 19 edition

NOW thru AUG. 10

OTHER

‘VIRTUAL DEVOTION’ PRODUCTION. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. Matinee, Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20. hitw.org.

AUG. 16-18

SOUTHINGTON

HARRY CHAPIN’S COTTON PATCH GOSPEL. Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. Steeple Players present the musical by Tom Key and Russell Treyz based on the book “The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John” by Clarence Jordan. Cost is $10 ($5 for children 12 and under) on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is a free will offering. Tickets at fccsouthington.org/steeple-players.