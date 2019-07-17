Health listings for the July 19 edition

TUESDAY, JULY 23

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

SOUTHINGTON

DINNER WITH THE DOC: CHIEF OF CARDIOLOGY. 5 to 7 p.m. Andre Elias Ghantous, MD, FACC, chief of cardiology at Hartford HealthCare will lead the discussion. A light complimentary dinner will be served. Southington Care Center rehab pavilion, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Seating is limited. Register. (855) 442-4373.

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

BRISTOL

PAINFUL MUSCLES MAY BENEFIT FROM DRY NEEDLING. 10:30 a.m. Presented by Matt Reynolds, physical therapist, Hartford Hospital Rehabilitation Network. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. RSVP. (860) 584-7895.

PLAINVILLE

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

SOUTHINGTON

LUNCH AND LEARN: LONGEVITY, NUTRITION AND INDEPENDENCE. Noon to 1 p.m. Hows and whys of “livingness,” featuring several strategies for protecting one’s independence and vitality through the spectrum of life. A light complimentary lunch. Free. The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley campus, 81 Meriden Ave., Southington. RSVP. (855) 442-4373.

TUESDAY, AUG. 27

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY LIFE CHOICE INFO AT FARMERS MARKET. Second Friday of each month through September, 3 to 6 p.m., Hartford HealthCare professionals will present information about a variety of health interests. Southington town green, Main Street, Southington.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT SOUTHINGTON CARE. Volunteer opportunities for musicians, artist assistants, transporters, out trip escorts, gardeners, morning devotions leaders, bowling helpers, and one-on-one resident visitors. Pet therapy visitors are welcome as are office workers to help with basic tasks. To support the Music & Memory program, individuals are needed to interview family members to select music choices to be compiled on residents’ personal listening devices. Hours are arranged around the volunteers’ availability. Contact Ashley Maratea at (860) 378-1286.

FREE MEMORY SCREENINGS. Assessments average 10 minutes and consist of questions and tasks to assess memory. They do not diagnose any illness, but can indicate need for a full medical exam. Screenings are held in the home and at various locations, including Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Contact Jennifer Doty, (860) 276-1020.

NALAXONE (NARCAN) TRAINING. If you or someone you love is interested in being trained to administer Naloxone (also known as Narcan, the opioid reversal drug), send a confidential email to Megan at albanesem@southington.org. or a confidential voicemail at (860) 276-6272. This opportunity is funded through the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Epidemic mini-grant, and the Change the Script campaign.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington.