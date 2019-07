Fire report for the July 19 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents between Monday, July 1 and Sunday, July 7:

Monday, July 1

12:00 a.m., 47 Chestnut St., Lock-out building

5:23 a.m., 179 Hart St., Ring or jewelry removal

3:12 p.m., 111 Autumn Dr., Dispatched & cancelled en route

6:16 p.m., 262 Bristol St., Building fire

6:38 p.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Medical assist (EMS)

Tuesday, July 2

7:15 a.m., 51 N. Main St., Smoke detector activation

10:20 a.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation

1:29 p.m., 5 Charles St., CO detector activation

2:08 p.m., 165 Winding Rdg., Public service

4:22 p.m., 525 Jude Ln., Vehicle accident

5:07 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

5:48 p.m., 1810 West St., Authorized controlled burning

9:20 p.m., 48 Howard Ave., Arcing, shorted electrical

Wednesday, July 3

11:01 a.m., 215 Bristol St., EMS call excluding vehicle

2:39 p.m., 43 Academy St., EMS call excluding vehicle

7:11 p.m., 835 Queen St., Smoke detector activation

9:42 p.m., 35 Oak St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

9:58 p.m., 420 Queen St., Vehicle accident

Thursday, July 4

10:26 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:10 a.m., 145 Edgewood Cr., Authorized controlled burning

3:19 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Heat detector activation

5:11 p.m., 716 Queen St., Lock-out vehicle

Friday, July 5

5:59 a.m., 21 Meeker Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

9:50 a.m., 1348 West St., Vehicle accident

10:53 a.m., 75 Germania St., Power line down

3:03 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Oil or other combustible liquid

3:48 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

4:21 p.m., 42 West Main St., Smoke detector activation

5:44 p.m., 856 Pleasant St., Lock-in

10:34 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

Saturday, July 6

9:46 a.m., 1096 West St., Central station

10:12 a.m., 764 Kettle Path, Carbon monoxide detector activated

12:19 p.m., 600 Executive Blvd., Lock-out vehicle

1:16 p.m., 30 Whippoorwill Rd., System malfunction

1:21 p.m., 665 Spring St., Medical assist (EMS)

4:43 p.m., 75 Desorbo Dr., Carbon monoxide detector activated

5:13 p.m., 736 East Johnson Ave., Building fire

6:06 p.m., 718 West St., Gas leak

7:20 p.m., 15 Old Mill Rd., Smoke detector activation

8:17 p.m., West Street & I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

10:47 p.m., 183 Bristol St., Lock-out vehicle

Sunday, July 7