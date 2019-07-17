Baseball: Southington pitcher wins twice for Bristol Blues

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington native Wes Lahey made his first start as a Bristol Blue on July 8, and he earned his second win of the season. Later in the week, the St. Paul graduate grabbed his third win of the season in relief.

Lahey pitched the first six innings and settled in after a tough start in a 7-6 Bristol win over the Nashua Silver Knights at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H. He gave up four runs over the first three innings, but no more scored after that. Lahey finished with a line of four runs, eight hits, three strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter. He faced 28 batters and threw 54 of his 84 pitches for strikes.

On July 13 at Pittsfield’s Wahconah Park, Lahey threw five innings in relief and garnered the win in an 11-3 Blues victory over the Suns. He gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits, walked three and struck out one. Lahey (3-0) threw 49 of his 78 pitches for strikes.

As for the Blues, they won their first three games of the week before dropping three of their last four. Bristol is 19-18 heading into this week’s all-star break. Here’s what happened last week:

Blues 7, Silver Knights 6

JULY 8—Bristol rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to knock off Nashua.

The Blues scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, then added two more in the sixth before scoring single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. Bristol led 7-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, then held on when Will Nowak (South Windsor) struck out the last two batters for his eighth save.

Kasey Bass (Sun Prairie, Wisc.) went 2-for-3 with a double, two hit by pitches, a stolen base, a run scored and three RBI. Bass has been hit by a pitch 13 times this season, which leads the FCBL.

Sam Loda (East Haven) went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk while Christian Beal (Flossmoor, Ill.) was 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Danny Roth (West Hartford) had a double, walk, two runs scored and an RBI while Zeke Diamond (Sandy Springs, Ga.) scored a run and drove in another. Buddy Dewaine (Uncasville) walked three times and scored two runs.

Blues 9, Starfires 3

JULY 9—Bristol jumped out to a 5-0 lead on the way to the road win over Westfield at Bullens Field in Westfield, Mass.

Brandon Miller (Easton, Penn.) went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and two runs scored. Dewaine, Dylan Reynolds (Hamden), Griffin Schneider (Minnetonka, Minn.) and Austin White (Glastonbury) each tallied two hits. Dewaine walked and drove in two runs, Reynolds drove in two runs, Schneider scored a run, and White had a run scored and RBI. JT Mounce (Cypress, Texas) singled and drove in two runs.

Mark Faello (Plainview, N.Y.) pitched six innings and gave up an unearned run on three hits to improve to 4-0. He struck out four, walked four, hit a batter and lowered his ERA to 1.93. Garrett Coe (Lakeside) threw two scoreless innings of relief with two walks and a strikeout.

Starfires 13, Blues 7

JULY 11—Bristol outhit Westfield 15-9, but left 16 runners on base in the loss at Muzzy Field.

White went 3-for-5 with a triple, walk and two RBI while Dewaine was 2-for-4 with two walks and two runs scored. Will Reiner (Madison) went 2-for-5 with a double, triple, run scored and RBI while Diamond was 2-for-5 with a double, run scored and RBI. Bass had a single and RBI while John Orzechowski (Monroe) singled and scored two runs.

Ryan Lauk (Mullica Hill, N.J.) took the loss for the Blues and fell to 2-2. Sam Beadle (Canton) made his first pitching appearance as a Blue in relief.

Navigators 8, Blues 3 (5.5 innings)

JULY 12—North Shore pounded out 11 hits before the game was called after 5.5 innings due to rain at Fraser Field in Lynn, Mass.

Roth hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to cut the Blues’ deficit to 3-2, but that was as close as the visitors would get. White was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored while Bass was hit by a pitch and scored a run while Miller was hit by a pitch and stole two bases. James Judenis (Wallingford) took the loss for Bristol and fell to 1-2.

Blues 11, Suns 3

JULY 13—Bristol scored five runs in the top of the third inning to assume control of the game against Pittsfield.

Orzechowski went 3-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and three runs scored while White was 3-for-5 with a walked, two runs scored and an RBI. Dewaine went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI while Miller was 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBI. Schneider went 2-for-5, including his first homer of the season, to go along with two runs scored and an RBI. Jordan Laske (Wethersfield) was 2-for-5 with a double while Reynolds doubled, walked twice, scored a run and drove in two more. Noah Budzik (Cromwell) singled and collected his first two RBI as a Blue.

Spencer Fox (Manchester) struck out three in one inning of relief while Andrew Marrero (New Haven) fanned two in his inning of work.

Another HR derby

JULY 14—A 7-7 game after 10 innings was decided by home run derby, and for the second time in as many weeks, Bristol came out on the short end, this time by a score of 1-0 at North Shore.

Beal was 3-for-5 with a double, hit by pitch, two stolen bases, a run scored and an RBI. Diamond went 3-for-5 with an RBI while Loda was 2-for-5 with a triple, run scored and two RBI. Reynolds doubled, walked twice, walked twice, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Dewaine doubled, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs. On the mound, Tommy Hughes (Newington) gave Bristol 5.1 innings of scoreless relief (1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 hit batter).

Up next: The Blues took a break for a few days for the all-star game, which was played on Tuesday in Pittsfield, Mass. Bristol was scheduled to return to the field on Thursday against the Brockton Rox at Muzzy Field. The Blues host Worcester on Friday and Westfield on Saturday, with both games starting at 7 p.m. at Muzzy. Bristol is on the road Sunday against Nashua at 5:05 p.m.

