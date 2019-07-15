PZC schedules July 16 public hearing

A public hearing of the planning and zoning commission is planned for Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at the municipal center regarding a proposed zoning text amendment and subdivision regulation amendment submitted by Stephen Giudice of Harry E. Cole & Son.

The zoning regulation amendment proposes deletion of section 7A-00: “Any parcel created by the subdivision of land, as defined in the rules & regulations controlling subdivision of land of the town of Southington, where on-site water and septic area proposed shall contain a minimum of 43,560 square feet.”

The subdivision regulation amendment proposes a change to section 3-06: private water and septic systems. It seeks to remove the minimum lot area requirement of 43,560 square feet for any application for subdivision where both public water and public sewage systems are not available.

The reason for the desired amendments state that restrictions on area requirements are not consistent with current public health case and septic system/well separation requirements.