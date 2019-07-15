Obituary: Daniel ‘Dan’ Joseph Casey, 37

Daniel Joseph Casey, warmly known to most as “Dan”, age 37, passed away suddenly on July 7, 2019 in Georgia. Born December 22, 1981, in Waterbury, CT; he was a son of Brian Casey of Georgia and Carol (Schlegel) Vogel of Salem. Dan grew up and attended school in Southington. Over the years, Dan developed an affinity for physical fitness, working for a time as a personal trainer, he helped to motivate people to get into shape and live healthier. Dan was a member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Colchester; He was a caring man who enjoyed reading, movie binging, cooking, and sharing the dishes he made with everyone around him. Those who knew Dan know that he will also be remembered for his remarkable sense of humor. He loved to bring a smile and laughter to all of those around him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his Step-Father Wayne Vogel; a brother, Shaun Casey; sisters, Melanie Casey of Georgia, and Jinda (Josh) Vogel; his aunt, Suzanne Landi of Virgina; uncle, Edward (Donna) Schlegel of Bristol; maternal grandmother, Edith Julien of Virginia; paternal grandmother, Maxine Casale of Southington; cousins, Matthew and Rachel Carvalho, and many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held directly at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, 85 Skinner Rd, Colchester, CT 06415, on July 16, 2019 from 9 – 11 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington at 1 PM. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com