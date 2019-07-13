Southington Target to offer drive-up service for customers

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Target, at 600 Executive Blvd., joins others across the country on the new trend: drive-up service.

This free, same-day service allows guests to place orders in the Target app and have their items brought to their car within two minutes of arriving in the store parking lot.

“We’re well on our way to making drive up available in most Target stores by the end of the year,” said Target senior vice president Dawn Block. “We know guests want same-day services, and we’re eager for even more guests to be able to try drive up—our fast, top-rated service.”

Customers can choose from thousands of items in the Target app and select “drive up” at checkout. Target notifies the customer when the order is ready—often within the hour—and the customer alerts the store when he or she is on the way.

There are designated parking spots where Target staff can load up a customer’s car, truck or even their bicycle.

“Any positive changes or enhancements that allow companies to provide more jobs, service and convenience for our residents is a worthwhile benefit,” said Southington Economic Development director Lou Perillo. “Businesses offering more service keeps them competitive, especially in light of the incredible changes with the current retail environment.”

Perillo said brick and mortar stores offer instant gratification, and now with curb side pick-up, “extraordinary convenience.”

“Having a store in our community means less travel time, more jobs and significant tax revenue,” said Perillo.

The Southington store joins other Connecticut Target stores offering the drive-up service, including Ansonia, Bethel, Meriden, North Haven, Torrington, Trumbull and Waterbury. Over 1,400 stores around the country now offer this service.

The drive-up service is free.

