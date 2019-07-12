Main Street foundation tops $1.7 million in annual grants

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Main Street Community Foundation, serving the communities of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott, reported a strong year of service to its communities in its 2018 annual report with over $1.7 million awarded in grants and scholarships.

The MSCF received about $1.4 million in contributions in 2018 and now oversees 237 funds that have been established since MSCF’s inception in 1995. MSCF has a total of $40.9 million in assets.

“Creating opportunities for good is at the heart of the Main Street Community Foundation,” officials said in the annual report. “Our mission is to help individuals, families and businesses fulfill their charitable goals and create lasting impact so your communities can thrive. It is our responsibility to match the resources entrusted to us to meet the changing needs of the Connecticut communities [we serve].”

The foundation has awarded $17.3 million in grants and scholarships since 1995.

Last year, the foundation added three new grants geared toward helping Southington residents: the hands-on fund, the Dave Mongillo memorial-golf scholarship fund, and the Southington Arts Council legacy fund.

The hands-on fund provides opportunities for school-age children living in or attending school in Southington to experience non-sport, noncompetitive programs and activities such as fine, visual, performing, industrial, and domestic arts. Grants will also support programs that promote personal wellness, enrichment and skills.

The Dave Mongillo memorial fund was established in Mongillo’s memory after he passed away in 2017. The scholarship is available to Southington High School graduating seniors who are members of the school’s golf team.

The SAC legacy fund was formed after the group retired its operations in 2018. During its 36 years of operation, it worked diligently to build community awareness for and participation in the cultural opportunities in Southington from this fund will support programs and organizations for the promotion and appreciation of artistic and cultural opportunities.

The 2018 annual report also highlights the Bradley Henry Barnes & Leila Upson Barnes memorial trust, which supports the health and well-being of Southington residents. Formed in 1973 and established at MSCF in 2004, the foundation has been carrying out the legacy of the Barnes through grants made in the Southington community.

Over 20 nonprofit organizations in Southington have benefitted from grants made by the trust since 2004.

MSCF stays involved with the Southington community not only by overseeing and distributing endowments and grants, but also through partnerships with other nonprofits and local committees.

MSCF volunteers have a hand in the Southington behavioral health stakeholders group, which assists Southington residents and families in recognizing the signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges, navigating available resources and reducing barriers.

The foundation also provides workshops and webinars for nonprofits with a variety of topics that enhance nonprofit professionals.

“The staff of the foundation is always available as a resource,” said MSCF CEO and president, Sue Sadecki. “We take pride in knowing the ins and outs of the other organizations serving local communities. We are in this together.”

To learn how to establish a fund, give to an existing fund, apply for a grant, or view available funds and services, visit www.mainstreetfoundation.org or call (860) 583-6363.