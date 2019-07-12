Election: Municipal candidates to be selected at RTC, DTC caucuses

Southington’s ballot is beginning to take shape. Councilors recently approved a referendum for purchasing the municipal center, and soon voters will learn who is seeking election or re-election.

Both the Republican and Democratic Town Committees have announced their caucus dates to select their slate of candidates for the Tuesday, Nov. 5 municipal election.

Democrats will hold their caucus on Friday, July 19 at Recreation Park by the Southington Drive-In at 5:30 p.m. It will be an outdoor picnic. Any resident is welcome to join the picnic, but the meeting will only be open to registered Democrats in Southington.

Republicans will hold their caucus on Monday, July 22 at the Back Nine Tavern, at 7 p.m. The caucus is open to all registered Republicans in Southington. A registrar will verify each attendee to ensure their registration to the party.

Four boards will be on the ballot in November: town council (nine seats, currently Democratic majority), board of finance (six seats, currently Republican majority), board of education (nine seats, currently Republican majority) and planning and zoning commission (seven seats, currently Republican majority).

All boards are two-year terms except for the PZC. The PZC has four-year, staggered terms. In 2019, three PZC seats will be up for election.

According to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s 2019 election calendar, caucuses must be held between July 16 and July 23. Petition forms for persons desiring to oppose party-endorsed candidates for municipal office must be available from the registrar of voters beginning on the day following the making of the party’s endorsement of candidates.

Party endorsements must be certified by the town clerk by 4 p.m. on July 24. Each endorsement must also be certified by the party committee’s chairperson. The clerk must publish notice of certification and the list of candidates on file by that time.

For more information about the Southington Republican Town Committee, visit www.southingtonrepublicans.net.

For more information about the Southington Democratic Town Committee, visit www.southingtondemocrats.org.

Election information is available at http://southington.org/content/17216/17323/default.aspx