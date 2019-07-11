SEF awards over $10K in educational grants

The Southington Education Foundation grant committee awarded $10,890 during the spring 2019 grant period. A total of 10 grant applications were submitted to the committee and reviewed.

Hatton Elementary School principal Robert Garry received $5,000 for a STEaM-robotics lab.

The lab will present a year-long learning opportunity for students in preschool through fifth grade. A secondary level of students will also work along-side their younger peers.

Ellen Roy of South End Elementary School received $3,657 for a project called “Stop! Create and Animate” and $1,910 for a robot design project that integrates research, coding and technology while promoting collaboration and speaking skills. The project-based learning will teach children to tackle problems effectively, take innovative approaches to problem solving, and work together as a group.

Jessica Monson, who runs the Southington Public Schools STELLAR program for ages 18 to 21, received $320 for a “prospector theater” program to provide a private tour of the premises to increase employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. The STELLAR program works with adults with disabilities to focus on exploration and the transition into the workplace upon exiting the school system.

Saralyn Wright of Plantsville Elementary School received $493 for interactive alphabet books, which she described as innovative and geared towards students who may need a different way to learn the alphabet.