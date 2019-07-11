Obituary: Kathleen J. (Celella) Murphy, 57

Kathleen J. (Celella) Murphy, 57, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Donald F. Murphy.

She was born in Southington on Sept. 8, 1961, the daughter of the late Anthony and Gloria (Gagnon) Celella.

In addition to her husband Donald , she is survived by her children Brian Celella and wife Tina of Harwinton, Jennifer Oblon and husband Brian of Southington, Joseph Murphy of Groton ,Michael Murphy and Pamela Stone and husband Adam all of Southington,2 grandchildren Meredith Oblon and Brooklyn Stone. 2 brothers Anthony Celella of Berlin and John Celella of Meriden, a sister Donna Robideau and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Daniel Murphy.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5-7 pm. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

