Obituary: Halsey A. Mann Jr., 76

Halsey A. Mann Jr., 76 of Southington, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Dolores (Richardi) Mann.

Born January 17, 1943 in New Britain he was the son of the late Halsey A. and Emma (Casale) Mann Sr.

Halsey was a veteran of the Vietnam Era serving with the U.S. Marines. He retired in 2003 from Local 777 after 35 years of service.

He is survived by his two sons, David and Vincent Mann; loving aunt, Alba West; two brothers, Russell and Frank Mann; three sisters, Cynthia Allen and Alyce and Janet Mann along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com