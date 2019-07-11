Man arrested for domestic violence

On Thursday, July 4, Kenneth Jones, 41, of Seymour was arrested by Southington police on an outstanding warrant. The warrant stemmed from a report from a minor on June 5, 2019 about several domestic violence incidents that occurred since November 2018.

As a result of the investigation, police found probable cause and applied for the warrant. Jones was charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree breach of peace, second degree harassment, third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, and first degree unlawful restraint. He was held on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on July 5.

The identity of the victim and additional information was withheld due to this being a domestic violence incident.