On Wednesday, June 3, residents swarmed the town green to be treated to classic cars and classic rock for last week’s installment of Southington’s Music on the Green concert series. Hundreds danced and rocked to Neil Diamond classics performed by The Diamond Collection, while others wandered the collection of classic and antique cars between songs. Above, John Tattersall, of Southington, displays his 1926 Ford Model T at the car show. Weekly concerts and car shows are held each Wednesday, from 7 to 9 p.m. More at www.southington.org/music.

Photo by LISA SANCHEZ GONZALEZ