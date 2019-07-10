Softball championship final out is in the running for CIAC fan’s favorite moment

The CIAC is giving fans a chance to vote for their favorite championship moment from the 2018-19 high school seasons.

Southington has an entry on the list, and it comes from the 2019 Class LL state championship win, 7-6, over NFA at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field in Stratford.

It’s video of the final out of the game, which was a foul pop caught by first baseman Katie Gundersen. It’s one of 17 moments that can be voted upon, one from each CIAC sport. The video is from the NFHS Network broadcast of the game.

To vote for Southington, go to http://ciacsports.com/site/?p=13657. The moments will also be shared on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Any likes equal a vote, and fans can vote on those platforms as well. All posts will use the hashtag #CIACMomentsVote. Voting closes on July 20 at noon, and the top five will be released on CIACsports.com in a daily countdown the following week.