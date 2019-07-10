Road paving underway: expect delays

The highway and parks department announced milling, reclaiming, and paving operations began on July 8.

The department requests that no vehicles be parked on the roadway during the work hours of 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. Officials urge residents to find alternate routes when possible to avoid delays because of construction traffic.

The following streets will be affected: Long Lane, Shweky Lane, Dunham Street, Woodruff Street, Annelise Avenue, Curtiss Street, Spring Lake Road, Flanders Street, Laning Street, Hart Street, Flanders Road, Lazy Lane, Rourke Avenue and Hill Street.

For more information, contact (860) 276-9430.