Police blotter for the July 12 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, June 11 to Tuesday, July 2:
Tuesday, June 11
- Andrea Alverides, 36, of 42 Prospect St., Terryville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Monday, June 24
- Robert Creighton, 31, of 76 Fieldstream Dr., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Cote Nadeau, 27, of 87 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with probation violation.
Tuesday, June 25
- Padam Sidhu, 61, of 53 Aspen Way, Southington, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, unsafe backing and improper stop.
Wednesday, June 26
- Shawn Belden, 30, of 41 Hull Rd., Burlington, was charged with criminal impersonation and second degree forgery.
Thursday, June 27
- John Starrs, 50, of 334 Blue Hills Dr., Southington, was charged with third degree child pornography, voyeurism, and disseminating voyeuristic material.
- John Connor, 38, of 625 Queen St., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace.
Sunday, June 30
- James Dorsey, 19, of 5 Linda lane, Windsor Locks, was charged with credit card theft and illegal use of a credit card.
Monday, July 1
- Emily Laviolette, 34, of 1744 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Brianna Pina, 25, of 2 Craig Ave., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order and two charges of second degree failure to appear.
Tuesday, July 2
- Alexander Fritz, 41, of 207 Mulberry St., Plantsville, was charged with driving under the influence.
- Dean Freer, 27, of 298 Deerbrooke Cir., Southington, was charged with reckless driving and passing in a no-passing zone.