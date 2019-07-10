Police blotter for the July 12 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, June 11 to Tuesday, July 2:

Tuesday, June 11

Andrea Alverides, 36, of 42 Prospect St., Terryville, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Monday, June 24

Robert Creighton, 31, of 76 Fieldstream Dr., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Cote Nadeau, 27, of 87 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with probation violation.

Tuesday, June 25

Padam Sidhu, 61, of 53 Aspen Way, Southington, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, unsafe backing and improper stop.

Wednesday, June 26

Shawn Belden, 30, of 41 Hull Rd., Burlington, was charged with criminal impersonation and second degree forgery.

Thursday, June 27

John Starrs, 50, of 334 Blue Hills Dr., Southington, was charged with third degree child pornography, voyeurism, and disseminating voyeuristic material.

John Connor, 38, of 625 Queen St., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace.

Sunday, June 30

James Dorsey, 19, of 5 Linda lane, Windsor Locks, was charged with credit card theft and illegal use of a credit card.

Monday, July 1

Emily Laviolette, 34, of 1744 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Brianna Pina, 25, of 2 Craig Ave., Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order and two charges of second degree failure to appear.

Tuesday, July 2