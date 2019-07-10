Kids’ listings for the July 12 edition

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

BRISTOL

SCIENCE TELLERS PRESENT: ALIENS ESCAPE FROM EARTH. Sponsored by Friends of the Bristol Public Library. 6 p.m. Educational alien adventure using science experiments for special effects. Photo booth before and after the show. Prizes. All ages with caregiver. Geared for 5 to 12. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

BRISTOL

FABULOUS FROGS. 1 to 2 p.m., Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Meet a variety of live frogs and even a toad. Learn about these amphibians, their adaptations, diet and natural environments. Tickets are free for members, non-member tickets are $5 per adult and $3 per child 12 and under, and seniors. For more information or to register, call (860) 583-1234, or email fvaughn@elcct.org.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

BRISTOL

FAMILY DAY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cambridge Park, 117 Davis Dr., Bristol.

NOW thru AUG. 13

BRISTOL

TODDLER STORYTIME. 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays. Ages 1-2. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 14

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. 1 p.m., Wednesdays. Ages 3-5. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 8

BRISTOL

NUTMEG BOOK BRUNCH. 10:30 a.m., Thursdays. Read and discuss Nutmeg Award Nominees. Copies of the books will be available for checkout. Grades 4 and up. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 16

BRISTOL

RHYTHM AND RHYME DANCE TIME. 3 p.m., Thursday. 9:30 a.m., Friday. Read a story, play instruments, dance, sing. Ages 1-5 with caregiver. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 5

BRISTOL

MONDAY MAKERS. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Make something great. Drop-in. Ages 5 and up. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru SEPT. 21

BRISTOL

MAKING MEMORIES IN BRISTOL’S MUSEUMS. Visit the American Clock and Watch Museum, Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, Bristol Historical Society, Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, and the New England Carousel Museum and have your passport stamped for a chance to win a family membership at each of Bristol’s museums (approximate value $420).

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. 6 p.m. (first act) and 7 p.m. (second act). Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. Community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Plantsville. All ages. southington.org/KES.

July

July 17, Chick Kelman; Dan Stevens

July 24, Bryson Lang & George Saterial (2-hour show)

July 31, Tony Susi; Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

August