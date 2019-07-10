Fire report for the July 12 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, June 24 to Sunday, June 30:

Monday, June 24

5:26 a.m., 27 Cedar Dr., Power line down

11:59 a.m., 170 Edgewood Cir., Carbon monoxide detector activated

12:41 p.m., West Queen Street & Aircraft Road, Gasoline or other flammable

1:57 p.m., 157 Industrial Dr., Alarm system activation

4:08 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

6:26 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident

7:30 p.m., 909 Queen St., Medical assist (EMS)

10:45 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

Tuesday, June 25

5:57 a.m., 858 South End Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

6:28 a.m., 29 Crescent St., Assist police or other government

6:56 a.m., 750 Queen St., Vehicle accident

2:53 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

6:49 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation

7:38 p.m., 1096 West St., Lock-out vehicle

9:54 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., Sprinkler activation

Wednesday, June 26

2:26 a.m., 149 Rethal St., Passenger vehicle fire

4:39 p.m., 411 N. Main St., Smoke detector activation

6:29 p.m., 85 Liberty St., Animal problem

8:54 p.m., 5 Main St., HazMat release investigation

11:25 p.m., 17 Mountain View Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

Thursday, June 27

11:43 a.m., 350 Queen St., Gas leak (natural gas)

12:41 p.m., 50 Pepperidge Dr., Assist invalid

1:49 p.m., 85 N. Main St., Extrication of victims

5:20 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Passenger vehicle fire

5:43 p.m., 85 Clearview Ct., System malfunction

7:28 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police or other government

Friday, June 28

5:20 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Passenger vehicle fire

7:06 a.m., 98 Main St., Gas leak (natural gas)

9:12 a.m., 505 N. Main St., Lock-out vehicle

9:50 a.m., 150 Savage St., Heat detector activation

3:26 p.m., 85 Clearview Ct., Public service assistance

3:56 p.m., 43 Coach Dr., Lock-out building

9:17 p.m., 43 Academy St., False alarm

Saturday, June 29

1:46 p.m., 75 Spring St., EMS call excluding vehicle

2:48 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Cover assignment, standby

4:48 p.m., 1085 West St., Carbon monoxide detector activated

6:19 p.m., 180 West St., Power line down

9:04 p.m., 817 Queen St., Vehicle accident

11:05 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Lock-out vehicle

11:50 p.m., 30 Riverside Ct., Alarm system activation

Sunday, June 30