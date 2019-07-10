Fire, Listings

Fire report for the July 12 edition

by  •  • 0 Comments

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, June 24 to Sunday, June 30:

Monday, June 24

  • 5:26 a.m., 27 Cedar Dr., Power line down
  • 11:59 a.m., 170 Edgewood Cir., Carbon monoxide detector activated
  • 12:41 p.m., West Queen Street & Aircraft Road, Gasoline or other flammable
  • 1:57 p.m., 157 Industrial Dr., Alarm system activation
  • 4:08 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 6:26 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident
  • 7:30 p.m., 909 Queen St., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 10:45 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

Tuesday, June 25

  • 5:57 a.m., 858 South End Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 6:28 a.m., 29 Crescent St., Assist police or other government
  • 6:56 a.m., 750 Queen St., Vehicle accident
  • 2:53 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
  • 6:49 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation
  • 7:38 p.m., 1096 West St., Lock-out vehicle
  • 9:54 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., Sprinkler activation

Wednesday, June 26

  • 2:26 a.m., 149 Rethal St., Passenger vehicle fire
  • 4:39 p.m., 411 N. Main St., Smoke detector activation
  • 6:29 p.m., 85 Liberty St., Animal problem
  • 8:54 p.m., 5 Main St., HazMat release investigation
  • 11:25 p.m., 17 Mountain View Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

Thursday, June 27

  • 11:43 a.m., 350 Queen St., Gas leak (natural gas)
  • 12:41 p.m., 50 Pepperidge Dr., Assist invalid
  • 1:49 p.m., 85 N. Main St., Extrication of victims
  • 5:20 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Passenger vehicle fire
  • 5:43 p.m., 85 Clearview Ct., System malfunction
  • 7:28 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police or other government

Friday, June 28

  • 5:20 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Passenger vehicle fire
  • 7:06 a.m., 98 Main St., Gas leak (natural gas)
  • 9:12 a.m., 505 N. Main St., Lock-out vehicle
  • 9:50 a.m., 150 Savage St., Heat detector activation
  • 3:26 p.m., 85 Clearview Ct., Public service assistance
  • 3:56 p.m., 43 Coach Dr., Lock-out building
  • 9:17 p.m., 43 Academy St., False alarm

Saturday, June 29

  • 1:46 p.m., 75 Spring St., EMS call excluding vehicle
  • 2:48 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Cover assignment, standby
  • 4:48 p.m., 1085 West St., Carbon monoxide detector activated
  • 6:19 p.m., 180 West St., Power line down
  • 9:04 p.m., 817 Queen St., Vehicle accident
  • 11:05 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Lock-out vehicle
  • 11:50 p.m., 30 Riverside Ct., Alarm system activation

Sunday, June 30

  • 6:11 a.m., 25 Old Turnpike Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 6:01 p.m., 326 Main St., Vehicle accident
  • 6:27 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation
  • 6:37 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., System malfunction
  • 7:00 p.m., 491 Darling St., Lock-out building

Leave a Reply