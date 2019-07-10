Fire report for the July 12 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, June 24 to Sunday, June 30:
Monday, June 24
- 5:26 a.m., 27 Cedar Dr., Power line down
- 11:59 a.m., 170 Edgewood Cir., Carbon monoxide detector activated
- 12:41 p.m., West Queen Street & Aircraft Road, Gasoline or other flammable
- 1:57 p.m., 157 Industrial Dr., Alarm system activation
- 4:08 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 6:26 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident
- 7:30 p.m., 909 Queen St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 10:45 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
Tuesday, June 25
- 5:57 a.m., 858 South End Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
- 6:28 a.m., 29 Crescent St., Assist police or other government
- 6:56 a.m., 750 Queen St., Vehicle accident
- 2:53 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 6:49 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 7:38 p.m., 1096 West St., Lock-out vehicle
- 9:54 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., Sprinkler activation
Wednesday, June 26
- 2:26 a.m., 149 Rethal St., Passenger vehicle fire
- 4:39 p.m., 411 N. Main St., Smoke detector activation
- 6:29 p.m., 85 Liberty St., Animal problem
- 8:54 p.m., 5 Main St., HazMat release investigation
- 11:25 p.m., 17 Mountain View Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
Thursday, June 27
- 11:43 a.m., 350 Queen St., Gas leak (natural gas)
- 12:41 p.m., 50 Pepperidge Dr., Assist invalid
- 1:49 p.m., 85 N. Main St., Extrication of victims
- 5:20 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Passenger vehicle fire
- 5:43 p.m., 85 Clearview Ct., System malfunction
- 7:28 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police or other government
Friday, June 28
- 5:20 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Passenger vehicle fire
- 7:06 a.m., 98 Main St., Gas leak (natural gas)
- 9:12 a.m., 505 N. Main St., Lock-out vehicle
- 9:50 a.m., 150 Savage St., Heat detector activation
- 3:26 p.m., 85 Clearview Ct., Public service assistance
- 3:56 p.m., 43 Coach Dr., Lock-out building
- 9:17 p.m., 43 Academy St., False alarm
Saturday, June 29
- 1:46 p.m., 75 Spring St., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 2:48 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Cover assignment, standby
- 4:48 p.m., 1085 West St., Carbon monoxide detector activated
- 6:19 p.m., 180 West St., Power line down
- 9:04 p.m., 817 Queen St., Vehicle accident
- 11:05 p.m., 3000 Mount Vernon Rd., Lock-out vehicle
- 11:50 p.m., 30 Riverside Ct., Alarm system activation
Sunday, June 30
- 6:11 a.m., 25 Old Turnpike Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
- 6:01 p.m., 326 Main St., Vehicle accident
- 6:27 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation
- 6:37 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., System malfunction
- 7:00 p.m., 491 Darling St., Lock-out building