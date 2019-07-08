State police announce 50 DUI arrests, no fatalities over July 4 weekend

Connecticut State Troopers announced a sharp reduction in violations and no fatalities over the July 4 weekend despite an increase in arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Over the holiday weekend, state police were patrolling highways and roads in Connecticut using both traditional and non-traditional patrol cars. The enforcement period started at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and continued until just before midnight on Sunday.

Troopers focused on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols were also in place over the entire weekend.

Police received 7,184 calls for service over the holiday weekend, including 248 accidents (down from 489 in 2018) with 51 injuries and no fatalities. During last year’s holiday enforcement, state troopers reported 62 injuries, including three fatalities.

This year, police issued 652 speeding violations across the state (down from 995 in 2018) and 450 seatbelt violations (up from 124). Other hazardous moving violations, including following too closely, unsafe lane changes, cell phone usage, etc., totaled 1,859. During this same period, state police issued 50 arrests for driving under the influence of liquor or drug (up from 38 in 2018).