Southington SIU arrest Dunkin Donuts ATM burglar

On Friday, July 5, the Southington Police Department’s special investigations unit arrested Joshua Moore, of Shelton, for a 2016 commercial burglary at the Dunkin Donuts at 1096 West St. in Southington.

Investigation into the commercial burglary revealed that the ATM machine located inside the business was the primary target. Moore used a battery-powered hydraulic spreader similar to what is used by firefighters during vehicle extrications (jaws of life) to gain access into the ATM machine. Police determined that this was not an isolated incident, but rather one of many similar commercial burglaries that involved the use of this tool prying open ATM machines within the region.

Multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated their efforts to investigate these burglaries and eventually a suspect was developed by the Greenwich Police Department. Search warrants confirmed that Moore purchased a Holmatro BCT 4120 self contained rescue tool (jaws of life) from eBay prior to these burglaries. It was estimated that Moore stole between $200,000 and $300,000 in cash from the multiple ATM burglaries.

The Greenwich Police Department secured an arrest warrant for Moore and took him into custody in January. Several other agencies have served arrest warrants on Moore, and he was held on a total of $550,500 in bonds at the time of this arrest.

On July 5, Moore was arrested at the Bristol Superior Court by Southington’s SIU, charging him with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and first degree criminal mischief for the local incident. Moore was held on a $25,000 bond in relation to this case.