Obituary: Jacqueline (Berube) Nadeau, 89

Jacqueline (Berube) Nadeau, 89, of Southington, passed away on July 4, 2019 at Sheridan Woods Health Care Center in Bristol, after a long illness. She was the loving wife of the late Ellay Nadeau.

Jacqueline was born on May 2, 1930 in Daigle, ME, and was the daughter of the late Midas and Melvina (Morin) Berube.

She enjoyed fishing, quilting, crocheting and flowers and had a great sense of humor. Jacqueline was known for her “famous” molasses cookies.

She is survived by her two daughters , Linda Lee Bilodeau and her husband Jean – Luc and Darlene Pelletier and her husband Ronald all of Bristol. Jacqueline is also survived by her four granddaughters Ellie Pelletier, Amy St Germain, Michelle Bilodeau and Nancy Hoyt along with 5 great-grandchildren. .

She is also survived by two sisters Robertine Lebrun of Southington , Norma Jandreau of Caribou, ME and a brother Valmont Berube of Southington, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and six brothers.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday July 9th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St., to St Thomas Church for a mass at 10am. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. For directions and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com