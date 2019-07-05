YMCA Memorial service for Doug McLeod on July 20

In honor of the memory of former YMCA Executive Director, Doug McLeod, his family and the Southington Community YMCA have organized a memorial service followed by a picnic on July 20, 2019. The memorial will be held at YMCA Camp Sloper and will start at 11:00 AM.

Doug McLeod is remembered for his many qualities that shaped him into a community leader. Friends and former colleagues described him as compassionate, charismatic, genuine, thoughtful, committed, faithful, a visionary, a risk taker, a mentor, a leader, and most importantly: a friend.

“Doug McLeod has been one of the most influential leaders in the history of our YMCA. On one of my last visits with him at his home in Florida last summer just before he passed, he shared some of his philosophy on leadership with me. These are lessons that I and many others have tried to incorporate in our daily work: Be honest, be kind, allow your people to make mistakes, love everyone, don’t give up on people and have fun!” stated Mark Pooler, current CEO for the Southington-Cheshire Community YMCAs.

Doug was a major contributor to building the foundation for the YMCA we know today. Doug’s leadership style helped mentor many young Y professionals and allowed them to follow a career path of service to others. Doug passed away peacefully at age 84 on September 26, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.

The memorial service is open to any and all family, friends and Y Members looking to celebrate the life of Doug McLeod. It will be held at YMCA Camp Sloper Memorial Forest from 11:00 – 11:30 AM and then followed by a picnic at the McLeod Pavilion (both located at YMCA Camp Sloper – 1000 East St in Southington). To attend visit www.sccymca.org to RSVP.