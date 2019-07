On Thursday, June 20, town councilors and chamber officials welcomed Sherman’s Taphouse during a ribbon-cutting at the 25 Center St. location. The family owned and operated restaurant features 31 craft beers on tap, a selection of small batch bourbons, hand-crafted cocktails, a full wine list, and a menu that includes handcrafted specialties like potato dippers and a signature Cowboy Burger.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI