Obituary: Pauline ‘Barbara’ (Fischl) Supinski, 86

Pauline “Barbara” (Fischl) Supinski, 86, wife of the late Vincent A. Supinski, died on Friday, July 28, 2019 at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center.

Born in New Britain on October 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Deutch) Fischl. She was employed at the Berlin Food Mart for many years and has previously resided in Berlin and Southington. She enjoyed playing cards and painting.

Pauline is survived by a son William and his wife Julie Supinski, daughters Elizabeth and her husband Ron Fenner all of Southington, Eileen and her husband Larry Gorneault of SC, her seven grandchildren, Shaun Fenner, Kristen Deprey, Keith Rochefort, Michael Supinski, Kyle Supinski, Erin Supinski, Alex Woodcock, and seven great grandchildren, Paige Deprey, Joseph Fenner, Aurora Woodcock, Jonathan Gorneault, Jenna Rochefort, Juliana Rochefort and Jacklyn Rochefort. In addition to her husband Vincent, she was predeceased by a son David Supinski and a granddaughter Lauren Rochefort.

Graveside services will be held for friends and family on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain at a time to be announced online. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington is assisting with her arrangements.